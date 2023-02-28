Kingsley Coman calls Bayern Munich’s first leg win over Paris Saint-Germain a “confidence booster”

Bayern Munich have so far withstood pressure both in the Champions League and Bundesliga, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain in the former and wrestling back top spot from Borussia Dortmund in the latter.

One player has played a part in this tough stretch of games: Kingsley Coman, who won the game for the Bavarians against the Parisians. Before taking on PSG a second time, they play VfB Stuttgart and Coman says the team feels great despite the congested schedule.

“We’re still playing in Stuttgart before that, but the win was good for our confidence. First Stuttgart, then Paris,” Coman said (Bild via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Looking back at the first leg on Valentine’s Day, the 26-year-old PSG product said that they played well, well enough that they shut down Kylian Mbappé’s late scares. Coman said that winning in Paris is no easy task, and that the win shows what they’re made of. “I’m very happy; we played very well,” said Coman. “It was very important to show that we’re there, that it’s not easy to play here, that we’re Bayern Munich!”