Bayern Munich II coach fumes at Arijon Ibrahimovic’s red card

Most people were happy after Bayern Munich’s reserve side, Bayern II, beat SpVgg Unterhaching in a dramatic match that ended 2-1 to the Bavarians. After all, beating the team top of table is a fantastic feeling. The one sour note of the evening, though, was star forward Arijon Ibrahimovic’s needless red card.

After an awful foul by an opposing player, Ibrahimovic — nicknamed “Ari”— rushed over and shoved that player in the chest and pushed him to the ground. Now, the opposition player did simulate a face injury where there was none, and that was what ultimately convinced the referee to brandish a red card. But the initial shove was reckless and hot headed.

When it was suggested that Ari had a good game, coach Holger Seitz, whose post match comments were captured by Tz, refused to acknowledge this. Why? “Because he got a red card. That can’t happen, that is not OK. He needs to control himself better. I know he is emotional and I generally like that. But he needs to learn out of this situation and keep these outbursts in check.”

But Seitz also disagreed with the idea that Ari played well. “We know that Ari can play well. But he needs to be more effective. When you view him as a spectator, you think he is fun to watch. Great. But he did not find any end product. And he can do this better. That’s why we can’t be happy.”

These are harsh words, but perhaps they may have a positive effect on the 17-year-old, who has developed a slight reputation for not being humble enough. If the severe treatment is needed to keep him on track, then so be it.