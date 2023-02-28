Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn anticipates Bundesliga title race going down to the wire this season.

It was a massive weekend in the Bundesliga title race for Bayern Munich. On the heels of their 3-2 slip-up to Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, they picked up an absolutely vital three points at home by virtue of a convincing 3-0 win over Union Berlin, who had entered last that match week level on points with both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, just behind both on goal difference.

Now, as it stands, both Bayern and Dortmund are still level on 46 points apiece, but Bayern has a far superior goal difference edging them to the top of the Bundesliga table (43 to Dortmund’s 8). Dortmund has had a perfect 2023, having won all nine of their matches across all competitions and are into the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal and 1-0 up on Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16. Because of that, the Bundesliga race is likely going to go down to the wire and the season’s second Bundesliga installment of Der Klassiker on April 1st will have huge title implications.

After this weekend’s results, with both Bayern and Dortmund winning and keeping clean sheets, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said that he felt the title race is going to go down to the wire this season, especially with how well Die Schwarzgelben have been performing in 2023. “It was an important moment (the win over Union). Dortmund took the first place 24 hours before, and it’s important for us that we stay number one. This won’t be a season like it has always been in recent years, when we had a certain gap at the top and ended up becoming German champions relatively clearly. It’s tighter this year. Dortmund won all their games this year, they’re doing well - we’ve been warned,” Kahn explained to Sky Germany (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia).

Both Bayern and Dortmund still have exceedingly difficult fixtures remaining on their schedules, including the head-to-head on the first of April, but ironically enough, both sides have dropped points against teams they really shouldn’t have earlier in the season.

Bayern has dropped points to Monchengladbach (twice), Augsburg, and VfB Stuttgart while Dortmund has dropped points to Wolfsburg, Monchengladbach, FC Koln, and Werder Bremen earlier in the season. Both sides will have to avoid the prospect of complacency slipping in to domestic league and cup form as they both are well poised to progress in the Champions League in their respective ties.