Bayern Munich prez Herbert Hainer eager to see his boys get back in action against PSG

We already know that Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was thrilled with the team’s victory, but we did not know the full extent of Hainer’s exuberance.

The former Adidas executive is so enthused about the team’s recent performances that he is champing at the bit for his boys to get another shot at Paris Saint-Germain.

“The team showed (against Union) and also in Paris that they’re there when it matters most. They will show that again (in the second leg). I’m absolutely confident for Paris,” Hainer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When you see who’s coming off the bench, other clubs would lick their fingers for that. That’s another reason why I’m full of confidence. That was a dominant performance. The result could have been much higher. We always knew that we have a super team. The players just have to show it on the pitch.”

Hainer will get his wish very shortly. Bayern Munich is set to face off with PSG next week.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!