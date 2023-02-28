Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United fighting to keep up with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane; Erling Haaland getting another massive contract?; Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko eyed for big moves?; and MORE!

One of the rumors that has been lingering for months is the interest that Bayern Munich allegedly has in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

According to reports from this weekend, not only is Tottenham attempting to work out a contract extension with Kane, but a resurgent Manchester United could be readying to make a run at the England international:

Man United have an active interest in signing Harry Kane this summer, sources have told Football Insider. The 29-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in 2024 and Spurs are eager to tie down the England captain to a new deal. Football Insider revealed on Saturday that Tottenham have already opened talks with Kane over a new deal, with talks at an early stage.

Getting Kane will require Bayern Munich to work its way through some major obstacles — which might include outbidding Manchester United.

The bizarre transfer love triangle of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Harry Kane could also yield a different move should the Englishman decide to stay with Tottenham Hotspur, though.

Two players who have been linked to Bayern Munich — Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko — could be next in line for the Red Devils as well:

Manchester United is aware of the need to find a top-level striker in the transfer market with whom to finish shaping a squad that seems to have recovered the competitiveness lost in recent times, with the Old Trafford team betting on the Nigerian striker for Napoli, Víctor Osimhen, who is undoubtedly one of the great stars of Serie A. However, in case of not being able to close the arrival of the Nigerian attacker, United have set to work to find a reliable alternative in the transfer market, having found it in the figure of the Slovenian forward of Red Bull Salzburg, Benjamin Sesko, who on July 1 will become part of the discipline of RB Leipzig with whom he may not even make his debut due to the interest of the Red Devils in taking over his services.

As noted in the report, Sesko is already set to join RB Leipzig this summer during the transfer window, which makes the talk of him becoming the real life Abe Simpson GIF a little...odd?

Whatever the case, it does appear that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are definitely in agreement for who some of the best potentially available strikers on the market might be this summer.

Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller were showcased for their strong performances against Union Berlin with a sport on WhoScored.com’s “Bundesliga Team of the Week”:

If you want storylines, Bayern Munich has those in bunches.

The club is embroiled in a crazy title race and also came out with some extremely strong public support for its manager to continue to be its leader for the foreseeable future.

Those two topics generated a lot of buzz these week, plus we heard a couple of juicy transfer rumors, which always make for good conversation.

Check out what we on tap for the Weekend Warm-up Podcast's latest edition:

The Julian Nagelsmann Era is in full force and won’t be be derailed.

Neymar’s injury and the impact it will have on Paris Saint-Germain’s chances against Bayern Munich.

A contract extension for Benjamin Pavard?

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona all competing for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz? Or will Bayern make a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Thoughts on the latest episode of The Last of Us.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is about to sign his second huge contract in the past calendar year. This time, it will not be because he is switching clubs.

Now, Haaland will be making a decision between sponsors:

Haaland is already being linked with a potential move away from Man City, who are considered to be a stepping stone for him to join Real Madrid. While the prospect of a transfer battle for the Norwegian rumbles in the background, the current signing conflict that Haaland faces is over his boots. The Athletic reports that his sponsorship deal with Nike ended in January 2022 and since then adidas and Puma have been fighting for his services. He has been pictured in boots made by each brand and it is stated that all three have already made him proposals over a contract. Haaland’s entourage expects that he will be offered a deal worth in the region of £20 million per year, although it is stressed that “comfort and satisfaction with the product is of primary importance”. It is expected that Nike will win the race for Haaland, The Athletic reports. Industry insiders believe that his recent boot choices point in that direction. Indeed, Haaland has been sponsored by Nike since he was 14, although adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden is close family friends. Meanwhile, Puma are Man City’s kit manufacturer until 2029, although their decision to take Jack Grealish from Nike is another sign suggesting that they will not get Haaland.

Former Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels could be set to extend his contract (or maybe not) with Borussia Dortmund — if the two sides find a financial middle ground:

Like Marco Reus, Mats Hummels’ (34) contract at Borussia Dortmund expires in the summer. In the “Aktueller Sportstudio,” BVB’s sports director revealed that he was in talks with the veteran defender and that there was a tendency. However, Kehl did not reveal which one and announced a decision in the near future.

If I had to guess, I’d say that BVB wants to ensure that the length of the contract and salary number are feasible and smart from a club perspective. Meanwhile, Hummels will want to ensure he is fairly taken care of as well.

Can they find an agreement?

After losing to Gladbach last weekend, Bayern Munich have dispatched fellow title challengers Union Berlin with a commanding 3-0 win on a snowy night in Munich. Despite the horrible conditions, Julian Nagelsmann’s men quickly took control of the game and managed to score all three goals on one of the best defensive teams in the Bundesliga before the halftime whistle. The second half was more muted, but Union could not strike back as Bayern managed a statement victory to go back to the top of the table.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following: