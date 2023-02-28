Bayern Munich 3 - 0 Union Berlin: German media player ratings

Vibe check: excellent. Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin kept the Bavarians atop the Bundesliga table and surely had most of their fans feeling good. The media? Not as much. German outlets Bild and kicker cut a tale of contrasts in their reviews of the game.

Let’s start with Bild, the friendlier of the two for this game:

That’s five top scores (1) in all, including manager Julian Nagelsmann and his entire attacking band! Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting formed a central pairing, Jamal Musiala was shifted to the left wing, and Kingsley Coman was able to maraud down the right side on his favored foot. There’s even a 2 for Sadio Mané’s first appearance since November, off the bench. Inspired choices, you might say!

Not for kicker, which found a lot more to criticize — while still being generally favorable.

All in all, outside of a few shaky moments playing out the back with new sweeper-keeper Yann Sommer, Bayern delivered a comprehensive demolition to one of the Bundesliga’s top-performing teams. That’s got to count for something!

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!