“Couldn’t ask for a better birthday present” — Jamal Musiala on Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin

Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala turned 20 on Sunday and celebrated in a pretty cool way — with a goal during his squad’s 3-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

When Thomas Müller darted toward the end line and hooked back a pass, Musiala was there to deposit into the back of the net. Musiala was just one of several standouts for the Bavarians, but he was the only one able to don a party hat afterward and blow out the candles on his birthday cake.

After the match, Musiala got together with ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt and detailed his impressions on the game and how it felt to score a goal on his birthday.

It’s worth a watch if you missed it.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season?

