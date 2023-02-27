Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann heaps praise on Thomas Müller after standout performance

Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday featured quite a few standout performances, but maybe no player was more impactful overall than Thomas Müller.

The veteran’s quality showing did not go unnoticed by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“He had a very good performance. He had chances and could’ve scored, but he made two assists and spoke a lot on the pitch. He trained well this week. I’ve often said that even when he doesn’t play, he’s an important contact person for me,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He’s someone who cares about the interests of the team and the club, not just himself. Of course, he wasn’t happy (after the substitution against Gladbach), we spoke and I told him the reasons. He played a top game today.”

Nagelsmann will have some interesting choices to make in the coming weeks. Müller’s surge and overall effectiveness make him very difficult to keep out of the lineup, but Sadio Mané is also back and healthy now as well.

From a depth standpoint, it appears that Nagelsmann probably views it as one of those good problems to have.

