Bavarian Loan Works: Two pivotal Europa League matches and two league cup finals highlight a busy week for Bayern loanees

It was a busy week for Bayern Munich loanees as we saw not only a myriad of league games, but also saw two Europa League knockout games and two league cup finals. We also saw multiple no-shows from the 3. Liga, Serie B, and the Austrian Bundesliga. Hopefully those out on loan in Austria are getting good some good experience elsewhere, because they are getting no playing time!

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

A fairly hot streak in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League both came crashing down this week. After beating Bayer Leverkusen on the road 2-3, Leverkusen came to Monaco on Thursday and beat Nübel and company by the same score. After a scoreless extra time period, Leverkusen eliminated Monaco from the Europa League in penalty kicks.

AS Monaco then stayed home to host Nice in Ligue 1 play and it did not go much better. Nice put three goals past Nübel in the first half to propel the visitors to victory. Nübel had four saves on the day.

Monaco will travel to play bottom of the table Troyes on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman started for Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final and played 66 minutes. Unfortunately there are not many individual statistics for the match — only cards, goals, and assets, of which Tillman had none. Goals on either side of the half from Celtic’s Furuhashi put them up 2-0. Rangers’ Morales pulled one back for Rangers, but it was not enough and Rangers fell to their bitter rivals.

Rangers return to league play on Sunday when they will host Kilmarock.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Manchester United hosted FC Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League fixture with Barcelona. They beat Barcelona 2-1 to move on to the next round, but Sabitzer did not make it off the bench.

United also played in a league cup final (Carabao Cup) on Sunday against Newcastle United. Sabitzer came on in the 69th minute when Man United was already up 2-0. In his 21 minutes on the field, Sabitzer had two shots — one blocked and one that went over the bar — and a key pass. The match ended 2-0 and Manchester United picked up their first trophy in six years.

United will face West Ham on Wednesday at home in the FA Cup and then return to Premier League play on Sunday on the road against Liverpool.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC are still on international break and will return on Sunday on the road to Manchester United.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic did not start for Vitesse when they hosted Ajax on Sunday, but came into the match in the 79th minute with his team down 2-1. In his time on the field he only had five touches, but did complete all four passes he attempted in that time. Unfortunately, Vidovic did not do enough to help his team, and the match ended 2-1.

Vitesse will host AZ Alkmaar in league play on Sunday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started and played all 90 minutes for Regensburg against Karlsruher SC. He had two shots that hit the crossbar, including one in the 90th minute. He also had another shot blocked and created two chances for his teammates. All this was not enough, as Regensburg fell 1-0 on the road. Singh also received a yellow card in first half stoppage time for a bad foul.

Regensburg will host Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was not in the 18-man squad for Hannover’s 2-1 loss against 1. FC Magdeburg.

Hannover will travel to face Greuther Fürth on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawerence started the match at Magdeburg on the bench and came on in the 81st minute. In his short time on the field, Lawrence didn’t really contribute much, but he did have a pass into the final third and also two recoveries on the defensive side of the ball. Magdeburg held the lead to beat Hannover 2-1 on the road.

Magdeburg will host 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Friday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni didn’t come into the match against Aue until the 87th minute. He was not able to contribute anything in the small amount of time on the field and his team lost 2-1 on the road.

Saarbrücken will host VfL Osnabrück on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 2-1 win against Saarbrücken.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic was not in the 18-man squad for Cosenza’s 5-1 loss against Como.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not on the 18-man squad for Lustenau’s 1-0 loss on the road at LASK, but was listed as doubtful with a knock on the injury report.

Lustenau will host Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win against on the road against Sturm Graz.

Klagenfurt will host Altach on Sunday in league play.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win against on the road against Sturm Graz.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win against on the road against Sturm Graz.