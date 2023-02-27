Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin; Real Madrid getting serious about Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic?; Manchester United eyeing Bundesliga star?; Bayern eyeing French standout?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich used a masterful first half effort to punish Union Berlin and push The Iron Ones out of first place. This was the type of performance that Bayern Munich fans have been yearning for. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Let’s get started by looking at the lineup:

Initially, I didn’t think Thomas Müller would get the nod, but Julian Nagelsmann made it clear on Friday that the Raumdeuter would be in the XI. Knowing that, the only real shock was Josip Stanišić getting the call over Joao Cancelo.

The Stanišić decision was very, very interesting. The Croatian is one player whose future is extremely questionable, so giving him a starting position today was curious. I thought he had a pretty strong day and did very well for himself.

I really thought Müller was going to put Bayern Munich up in the 5th minute, but as Derek Rae stated, “He fluffed his lines!”

I have to admit, I do love a snow game.

On the day, Matthijs de Ligt was excellent and formed a superb pairing with Benjamin Pavard. The backline was extremely solid as a unit as well with Stanišić and Alphonso Davies also putting in good shifts.

Bayern Munich was dominant throughout the match, but Union Berlin did very well to fight the Bavarians off early in the match. It was truly a “bend, but don’t break” effort at first, until Die Roten just became too strong.

Back to Müller, though. He was a problem for Union Berlin throughout the match and would finish with two assists.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting putt the Bavarians on the scoreboard and nicely lifted cross from Kingsley Coman. That was a pretty picturesque play from the duo.

Coman would also work with Müller for a spectacular goal. De Ligt won a key header, Müller had a deft pass, and Coman capped it off with an excellent finish from a tough angle.

Müller’s subsequent assist to a Musiala was equally as impressive. What a match for Müller, who was unceremoniously yanked early just a week ago.

Davies probably should have buried his 48th minute chance, but it was another positive effort from him. He had another golden opportunity in the 86th minute as well. There were definitely some ups and downs with his performance, but it was good to see him working and making things happen. I liked what I saw.

Given the success of this attacking group, what does the immediate future hold for Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry?

I thought — once again — Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were very solid in the central midfield.

Speaking of Sané, he almost cast Union Berlin up nicely in the 80th minute, eh? He looked really out of sorts during his brief appearance.

Overall, Bayern Munich dominated the match and did exactly what it needed to do. There are certainly some questions regarding the lineup and formation that will arise in the coming weeks, but what an impressive match for the Bavarians!

Manchester United is looking to ramp up its pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong:

Man United are plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong ahead of the summer window, sources have told Football Insider. The 22-year-old has earned rave reviews from Old Trafford scouts, who have been tracking his progress closely this season. Frimpong is valued by Leverkusen at between £40-50million but sources have told Football Insider that there is a belief a deal can be done at £30-35million.

This rumor has been floating around for a while and now it seems like the Red Devils might be getting more serious.

Borussia Mönchengladbach star Marcus Thuram looks like he could be settling in on having to make a choice between Manchester United, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain:

Marcus Thuram, who is out of contract with Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, has been offered to Barcelona and is also interesting United, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Inter and PSG.

It sure sounds like Bayern Munich is no longer in the picture.

If you want storylines, Bayern Munich has those in bunches.

The club is embroiled in a crazy title race and also came out with some extremely strong public support for its manager to continue to be its leader for the foreseeable future.

Those two topics generated a lot of buzz these week, plus we heard a couple of juicy transfer rumors, which always make for good conversation.

The ongoing problems at Juventus could actually end up benefitting Real Madrid as it is starting to look more and more like Dusan Vlahovic could be moved to Spain to help the Serie A power lessen its salary burden:

Without a doubt, the Turinese season is at a difficult time, especially organizationally. For the next summer market, several outputs are expected, some of them heavy. With the possible departure of Ángel Di María to MLS, Juve could also release Dusan Vlahovic, as reported by Corriere dello Sport . On the agenda of the top clubs in the Premier League, the Serbian striker has also been linked to Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid in our League. After paying almost €82 million in January 2022, the Bianconeri have already identified Vlahovic’s successor, who at the age of 23 could make the leap from Juventus to a major European club.

Just about six weeks ago, we heard that Bayern Munich was not serious about a rumored pursuit of AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Now, however, Telefoot is reporting that Bayern Munich could be back in on the 24-year-old: