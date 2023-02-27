Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Bayern Munich “wanted to show our real face” vs. Union Berlin

There’s nothing like an emphatic opening goal to help a team shake off their recent doldrums. This is the way at FC Bayern Munich, and it’s no surprise that it was once again striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the head of it. Literally.

“I’m delighted with the team’s performance and my goal against a strong opponent,” Choupo-Moting raved afterward, via @iMiaSanMia. “Our ambition is to win every game. So far this year we haven’t got that many points. We could have played better. We wanted to show our real face today.”

That they did, and that he did: the Cameroonian striker showing winger Kingsley Coman a clear target in the box to aim at for his cross and powering home a close-range header in the 31st minute.

“We created chances and could have scored more goals. That was a Bayern-like performance,” Choupo-Moting concluded. “We’re happy about today’s win, but we know that the Champions League is still to come and that we have to be focused week after week in the league as well.”

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

