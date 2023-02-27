Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann loves what he saw from Kingsley Coman, talks positional competition

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman turned in a tremendous performance for Bayern Munich in the team’s 3-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The Frenchman had a goal and an assist in what amounted to his latest convincing effort. Julian Nagelsmann was pleased with Coman and thinks that when the 26-year-old is healthy, he is among the best player at his position on Earth.

“I’ve often said that when fit, he’s one of the top two or three wingers in the world. His current role is not a classic winger, but he interprets it very well and is doing great.” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann went on to say something more interesting with regard to the competition Coman faces on the roster. The speedster might not necessarily be competing with players like Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané moving forward.

“(Gnabry and Sané) have a more central role, but overall competition is good,” said Nagelsmann.

What does that mean, though? Is Nagelsmann going to commit to a back three formation that eliminates the need for true wingers on the roster? Adding Gnabry and Sané to the mix in the central attacking roles creates a bit of a logjam...and what of Sadio Mane? Where does he fit.

In further dissecting Nagelsmann’s quotes, does it mean that Coman will feature more as a wing-back?

Those are just some of the interesting questions that fans might have. Whatever happens, the coach certainly has some great talent to choose from.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!