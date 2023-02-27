Bayern Munich brass thrilled after smashing Union Berlin

After Bayern Munich’s 3-0 trouncing of Union Berlin, nearly everyone was happy — including the club’s executive suite.

“It was an important moment this season. It’s important that we stay number one. You just have to look at the table, now we can no longer afford slip-ups like leaving Gladbach,” Kahn told kicker’s Georg Holzner.

Kahn was also happy to see such an effective game from Thomas Müller, who tallied two assists.

“He is an important factor that leads the team.” Kahn said. “When things are tight, the players who take responsibility show themselves. Maybe it’s a good thing if you have to keep going in all competitions. A little friction doesn’t hurt.”

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was also please with how things played out.

“We could have won by more. We have everything in our own hands, we have the game against Dortmund at home and are confident,” Hainer remarked to kicker.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

