Brazzo ecstatic with Bayern Munich’s standard-setting performance vs. Union Berlin

Bayern Munich’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Bundesliga title contenders Union Berlin has delighted sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

“That’s exactly how we have to play,” Brazzo enthused after the game (via kicker’s Georg Holzner). “This dominance, this presence, this duel strength. We want to see that. We have to approach the games like that and bite into it like that. Today was a good move. Also for self-confidence.”

With results like these, the recent bump in the road against Gladbach might be seen as more of an aberration than a trend. Still, the Bavarians are only tied with Borussia Dortmund on points after 22 matchdays — though they have a handy 43-18 lead in goal differential.

Something for Bayern to look forward to, however: the return to fitness for key players, like winger/forward Sadio Mané. It was the ex-Liverpool player’s first action since he was injured towards the end of the Rückrunde, and the Senegalese star looked smooth, energetic, and at ease.

“He came in very well, brought in fresh legs,” Brazzo added. “He can become important for the next few weeks. Healthy competition is always important.”

Bayern face PSG in the Champions League on March 8th in Munich. Returns to form and return to fitness — all couldn’t be happening at a better time.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

