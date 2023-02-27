Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller laments missed chances, but loves end result for win over Union Berlin

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller had himself a day during his team’s 3-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

“We were really lively — for example, the way we managed to break free in attack. We need to be active like that,” Müller said after the game (via FCBayern.com). “We were always on the move and aggressive in the tackle. For me, it was a lot of fun to be so involved in such moments. It was a good game. We weren’t top at kick-off, so had to do something about that. It was a good step but counts for nothing next week. We have to deliver again. I’m happy we made that step. You have to play that way against Union. It was the first small step towards the kind of football we want to play.”

With two assists and a major impact on the match, there was not much that went wrong for Müller on the day. Well, except for one particular chance early in the game that he would love to have back.

Müller was not the only Bayern Munich player who did not take advantage of a prime opportunity, however — and the Raumdeuter acknowledged it.

“Myself and Phonzy have work to do as far as finishing is concerned,” said Müller with a laugh to DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It was a good performance. Regardless of the last game, we were in a situation where we weren’t top of the table before today. We have to deliver again every week. Today was just a small start.”

Müller in a weird position in the attack, which is about to be fully stocked once more. Still extremely productive, the 33-year-old’s spot in the starting XI might be determined on a game-by-game basis.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

