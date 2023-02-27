Leon Goretzka not shocked that Borussia Dortmund is ready to challenge Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was happy with his team’s effort after Die Roten’s 3-0 victory over Union Berlin.

With Borussia Dortmund also grabbing three points this weekend, Goretzka was asked if he was impressed with the recent form of the Black and Yellows. Goretzka, of course, did not not want to lay it on too thick toward Borussia Dortmund.

“Impressed? I don’t know. I’ve already said before the season that Dortmund is our main competitor. It’s still the case, and that’s a good thing. We’re prepared for everything,” Goretzka told kicker’s Georg Holzner.

When asked if the squad’s recent night out played a role in the team coming together to put forth such a strong effort, Goretzka said that it was not that big of a deal for team to get together.

“It’s normal to sit down with the team in places other than Säbener Straße. We all went outside and could look each other in the eye,” Goretzka said.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich seemed to have found itself once more — and now has put itself in a great spot within the Bundesliga for the rest of the season.

