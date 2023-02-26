Bavarian Podcast Works S5E35: Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin postgame analysis + Is the Bundesliga harder this year?

So after losing to Gladbach last weekend, Bayern Munich have dispatched fellow title challengers Union Berlin with a commanding 3-0 win on a snowy night in Munich. Despite the horrible conditions, Julian Nagelsmann’s men quickly took control of the game and managed to score all three goals on one of the best defensive teams in the Bundesliga before the halftime whistle. The second half was more muted, but Union could not strike back as Bayern managed a statement victory to go back to the top of the table.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following:

An overall look at the lineup and formation.

How Matthijs de Ligt has become a defensive rock for Bayern Munich.

The quiet intelligence of Josip Stanisic and what he brings to the team.

INNN vents his frustration about how Alphonso Davies is judged by Bayern fans.

The incredible midfield pairing of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka plus why it works.

The definitive rant about Thomas Muller and what he brings to the team.

A final note on the attack and attackers — Musiala’s role, Choupo’s excellence, and Coman’s form.

Will Julian Nagelsmann stick with this setup? Should he?

How Nagelsmann’s tinkering hurts Bayern Munich.

Why does the Bundesliga seem harder this year? Are the better European performances a sign of better teams?

