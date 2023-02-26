Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin

While writing for Bavarian Football Works is usually a pleasure, sometimes it is truly a pain. Writing about Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win against Union Berlin was such an instance, for the Bavarians were in such incredible form, it was hard to settle on one player to praise per position! Bayern looked absolutely lethal, tearing apart Die Eisernen. A performance of this kind against one of the best defensive sides in the league, and in snow, makes for a truly memorable night. From this incredible game, here are our match awards.

Jersey Swap: Robin Knoche

Though Bayern ended up steamrolling Union Berlin and ripped their defense apart, Robin Knoche deserves some praise for his attempts at holding Union together. The team as a whole looked lackluster and the defense particularly frail. Knoche was perhaps the only bright spot in the team apart from Jordan Siebatcheu. Sadly, key players like Christopher Trimmel and Rani Khedira had a so-so game. Special mention goes out to keeper Frederik Ronnow, who managed to save an insane number of shots, and with his head.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

I am aware he horribly bottled his chances in front of goal, but hear me out. Alphonso Davies was brilliant today. He created some of our most memorable chances today, cutting in from the left. Despite the less-than-hospitable weather, Davies remained persistent, on the lookout for chances. The defense as a whole did solid, decent work today, but Davies deserves the shout for his fantastic offensive contributions.

Fußballgott: The Joshua Kimmich - Leon Goretzka Partnership

It has become unimaginable to run a midfield without the duo of Kimmich and Goretzka.

Joshua Kimmich was at his absolute best today. Functioning as a classic number 6, he did an incredible job with ball distribution, as he always does. Kimmich held things together wonderfully in the midfield, and had a quiet, yet wonderfully impactful game. Goretzka was just as impactful and brilliant. All in all, the duo yet again, emerge one of the best midfielders in the world.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

Generally, I am not one to praise Kingsley Coman. In fact, I have the ability to nitpick him to a point where he could do everything right and I could still spend an hour at minimum slandering something minor he did wrong. But not today!

A very noticeable feature in today’s game was Coman’s visibly improved crossing. They were no longer wasteful and actually contributed massively to the attack. He was among our finest players. His passes and dribbles were absolutely fantastic, and the one goal and one assist were absolutely deserved. He had a fine outing in his 65 minutes on pitch, and certainly deserves the start against Paris-Saint Germain in the midweek Champions League fixture.

Meister of the Match: Thomas Muller

The M in MoTM technically stands for Muller, right?

Well, I am here to remind all that the T in Thomas stands for technical brilliance.

None of you people get to remind me in the comments that he couldn’t score.

Thomas Muller is the literal definition of aging like fine wine. Surpassing Oliver Kahn in number of appearances for Bayern, the Raumdeuter showed his prowess in one of the most crucial games of the season. Muller’s greatest power lies in his ability to find the right place to be in, at the right time. Making some of the most crucial passes in the game, and racking up two assists, he is in incredible form as always. I could go on and on praising him, but his game speaks for itself, doesn’t it?

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!