Bayern Munich might not be interested in Guglielmo Vicario after all

Earlier this week, there was a report detailing Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, which struck most observers as pretty peculiar.

Maybe there was a reason for that, per Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Falk says that when he checked in with his sources at Bayern Munich to see if there was any validity to that rumor, he received a pretty stern response back. This is what Falk wrote for Caught Offside in his recent column:

I talked to Bayern Munich again about Guglielmo Vicario. Normally I have my ‘True’ or ‘Not True’ indicators for stories online. I asked someone from Bayern Munich whether there was any truth in the rumours and normally I get, perhaps, one cross back – this time there were five crosses! So I don’t know what Empoli’s president is talking about.

While Bayern Munich’s immediate future between the sticks is not fully settled, there are plenty of candidates internally at the club that would make Vicario an unnecessary splurge. For now, we can probably consider this rumor to be dead in the water.