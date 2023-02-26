The plot thickens on the future for Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel

After taking himself out of the running for return to Bayern Munich this winter, Alexander Nübel now might have forced his exit out of AS Monaco unintentionally.

After a series of iffy performances, AS Monaco has reportedly decided to move on from the German goalkeeper per L’Equipe (as captured by Get French Football News):

L’Équipe are reporting that, whilst Alexander Nübel (26) continues to be publicly defended by AS Monaco, the Principality club are looking to replace the on-loan Bayern Munich goalkeeper next season. Monaco’s insistence on retaining Nübel next season has seemingly wilted in light of a series of unconvincing appearances in big games, notably during the club’s Europa League exit at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen. The club continues to publically defend Nübel, but according to L’Équipe, Monaco are already looking in the market for potential replacements.

What all of this means for Nübel’s future remains to be seen. At Bayern Munich next season, the club could be looking at a goalkeeper stable featuring Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Sven Ulreich, and now — maybe — Nübel.