Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Gamethread and Live Blog

After losing to Gladbach last week, Bayern Munich have no more room for slip ups. Dortmund have already leapfrogged the Bavarians to the top of the table, and Union Berlin also threaten to so the same if they win the game tonight. Unfortunately for Nagelsmann, he will have to play this game without his best defender, as Dayot Upamecano serves a suspension for his red card last weekend.

The good news is that Sadio Mane is back and will be an option from the bench. The same goes for Kingsley Coman, who has mostly recovered from his calf problem. Meanwhile Thomas Muller will definitely start the game after the coach came under heavy criticism all throughout the week for subbing him off early vs Gladbach. Will this be enough to make the difference? Will Berlin’s exertions in midweek prevent them from playing at their full potential at the Allianz Arena? We can’t wait to find out.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 5:30 pm local time, 11:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

