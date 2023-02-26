João Cancelo calls Bayern Munich’s Champions League pedigree a “part of the club’s history”

Bayern Munich are a consistent threat in the Champions League and it is always their goal to win the trophy. Bayern last won in 2020 but has endured two painful exits on the bounce in succeeding seasons, and they’re looking to correct that by building on the win over Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern’s new acquisition, João Cancelo, is aware of the club’s ambitions and will be looking to contribute to the club’s quest for silverware.

Cancelo told Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via @iMiaSanMia) that winning the UCL is one of the goals of the season and that the club’s standing among the big boys is cause for their lofty standards. “Bayern is always a candidate to win everything and to win the Champions League. It’s part of the history of the club. They have 6 Champions Leagues, second only to Real Madrid and AC Milan, same as Liverpool”, the 28-year-old Manchester City loanee said.

“It’s a team whose goal every year is always to try to win the Champions League, although this is a competition that will never be an obligation for any club, as it is such a difficult competition. But I’m sure it’s one of the goals of the season.”

Going back to the win over PSG, Cancelo thinks that an away win followed by a second leg at home is the ideal scenario but pointed out that PSG still pack a punch. “It’s always better to play the second leg at home after getting an away win”, the ex-Juventus man said. “But I think PSG is a very unpredictable team because, on an individual level, if all their players are on a good day, they become a very difficult team to stop.”

It remains to be seen, however, if Bayern do intend to keep the Portuguese wide back beyond summer 2023; the quoted buy fee was €70 million. “Bayern have an option to buy, I don’t know if they will activate it or not, but as long as I’m here I’ll do my best for the club”, Cancelo declared. “The discipline is very strong here, the way they work in training is impressive.”