Bayern Munich 3 - 0 Turbine Potsdam in the Frauen-Bundesliga

Bayern Munich made up their game at Turbine Potsdam with a commanding 3-0 win over opponents sitting on the bottom of the Frauen-Bundesliga table. It was a game totally dominated by the Bavarians, though only nine of their 21 shots ended up on target. As for the goals that went in, though: what splendid ones they were! Highlights below:

New signing Tuva Hansen featured in defense and Georgia Stanway, Lina Magull, and Linda Dallmann collected the goals.

Stanway started things off in style with a slaloming run into the box in the tenth minute, capped off by a fine near-post finish. Magull then collected a deflected pull-back from Klara Bühl and curled it first time, again into the near post. Finally, Dallmann latched onto Carolin Simon’s cross from deep on the left flank.

Bayern’s next match will be in the DFB-Pokal at TSG Hoffenheim.