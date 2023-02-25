Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

So Bayern Munich lost to Gladbach last weekend, which makes this game a must-win. Union Berlin are unexpectedly in the title race this season, and their xG defying ascent to the top of the Bundesliga has analysts flummoxed and fans delighted (non-Bayern fans, anyway).

Urs Fischer has built a team that can beat anyone in Europe. They come into this game after comprehensively dispatching AFC Ajax in the Europa League earlier in the week. That may be good for morale, but it gives Bayern the advantage in terms of rest. However, Bayern have much more pressure coming into the game, because of playing at home and also missing Dayot Upamecano due to suspension.

