Union Berlin’s Urs Fischer counting on “mental strength”, “courage” vs. Bayern Munich

Union Berlin has been the wildest success story in the Bundesliga — and it is not because it is a surprise that the team was locked into a three-way tie for first place with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund entering the weekend.

Union Berlin’s rise has nothing to do with luck.

The squad has played a tough, determined style that has led it to rack up wins. Still, Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer knows that facing Bayern Munich represents a whole new challenge for his club.

“Bayern is the best team in the league and a top team in Europe. They have a lot of players who can make the difference and decide games by themselves. Their individual quality allows them to play themselves out of trouble. It’ll be a difficult task for us,” Fischer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I hope our batteries will be well recharged (after the game against Ajax). We’ll need to push our limits. If you look at the individuals, there’s no comparison. But we have our qualities, our mental strength, our courage. I’m not worried. We have a chance tomorrow.”

Fatigue could absolutely play a role in this game. Just days after that aforementioned Ajax match, Union Berlin is going to have to ramp up the intensity once again.

If Die Eisernen wants to set itself up to capture the Bundesliga crown, though, it will have to fight through those factors — and Bayern Munich — to get the job done.

