Germany’s plans are shaping up for 2023 friendlies

The German national team is seeing its plans for its 2023 schedule starting to take form per Sportbuzzer.

That means some Bayern Munich players will be able to start figuring out their respective travel itineraries pretty quickly.

A match against Ukraine and a trip to the United States are likely to be on the agenda:

The German national team is about to celebrate their 1000th international match. So far, the opponent for the anniversary was still open. According to SPORTBUZZER information, it should be Ukraine. Gelsenkirchen is the favorite to host this symbolic friendly match next June. In June, the DFB wants to take the opportunity to show its solidarity with the EM hosts of 2012 with the friendly match against Ukraine. Among other things, numerous Ukrainian refugees are to be invited to the stadium and the proceeds are to be donated to war victims. The Eastern European country has been suffering from Russia’s war of aggression for a year.

The trip to the United States could see Germany play two matches on the east coast:

As SPORT BUZZER also found out, the DFB-Elf is planning a trip to the USA in October, where the next continental finals will also be held in 2026 (alongside Mexico and Canada). On the east coast there should be a test against the USA and one against Mexico.

East coast you say? Hmmmm...I can think of a good city for that.