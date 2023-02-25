 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich Alumni: Holger Badstuber thinks Thomas Müller has much more to offer

At least one former Bayern Munich player is backing Thomas Müller for a bigger role.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern Muenchen - Team Presentation Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images

Like mostly everyone else, former Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber saw Thomas Müller removed from the match early last week against Borussia Mönchengladbach and was left a little puzzled.

Badstuber, who had an incredibly unlucky career in dealing with injuries, still thinks his old teammate, Müller, has plenty to offer the club and probably could have been a big help against Die Fohlen.

“Thomas Müller is still an immensely important factor — through his communication, through the way he leads his team-mates on the pitch,” Badstuber told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But I think that a substitution like that in Mönchengladbach at the weekend will not leave Thomas Müller untouched. We’re talking about one of the top five players FC Bayern has ever had — based on appearances, titles and the values ​​he represents.”

Despite being 33-years-old — and age where many are expecting Müller to slow down —Badstuber thinks the Raumdeuter still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

“I know that Thomas still gives everything for football. And I believe he can still do it for a few more years,” Badstuber remarked.

Müller is set to get a start against Union Berlin on Sunday...will he prove his old buddy right?

