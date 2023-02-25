Julian Nagelsmann upbeat on Benjamin Pavard’s Bayern Munich future

Will he stay or will he go? Benjamin Pavard is heading down a pivotal stretch. After three-and-a-half seasons at Bayern Munich, it’s soon going to be time for club and player to decide whether to renew, or part ways — with clubs like FC Barcelona and Chelsea reportedly lurking.

The Frenchman is reportedly well appreciated by the German record champions, however, with manager Julian Nagelsmann chiming in ahead of this Sunday’s Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.

“I like to work with the players for as long as possible,” Nagelsmann said at the pre-game press conference (via @iMiaSanMia). “Benji is getting a lot of game time and was very reliable, even last season when things weren’t going so well. I enjoy working with him, but there are several factors that come together.”

Pavard’s contract runs through 2024, so next season would be his final year under the current terms. And while he’d prefer playing alongside compatriot Lucas Hernández in central defense, two successive big-money summer transfer window acquisitions — Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig and Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus — have crowded out the center-back situation.

It’s not looking so easy at right-back, either; Noussair Mazraoui is coming on strong and Manchester City’s João Cancelo is offering Bayern a serious glimpse of the future in his present loan stint in Bavaria. One defender may neatly give way for another; the timing couldn’t be more conducive.

However things shake out, though, Pavard has always been called upon by Nagelsmann — and it looks like there will be a spot for him on the Bayern roster, if he should like to stay.