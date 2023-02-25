Julian Nagelsmann refusing to dwell on Bayern Munich’s Gladbach loss, fine from the DFB

Julian Nagelsmann is ready to keep Bayern Munich’s slip-up to Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend in the past along with the retrospective fine from the DFB for the comments he made post-match, calling the officiating crew from the encounter a “soft bunch” and “whimps.” The Dayot Upamecano straight red card for his perceived foul on Alassane Plea in the 8th minute of play was the main point of controversy from the encounter, but Bayern was still able to conjure up two goals playing down a man, so there were still, in a way, some positives to take away.

Looking forward to the business end of the season with a bevy of crucial matches right around the corner across all three fronts, Nagelsmann has buried the hatchet from last weekend and doesn’t want to dwell on it whatsoever. “We didn’t get the result we wanted against Gladbach. We have a duty at Bayern to win all games. That’s why there’s pressure. But you shouldn’t take every public opinion at face value,” he said in his press conference ahead of the Union Berlin clash (as per @iMiaSanMia).

Speaking of pressure, a win against Union this weekend could help give Bayern some breathing room at the top of the Bundesliga table, as would Borussia Dortmund dropping points to TSG Hoffenheim since Bayern, Dortmund and Union are all currently on 43 points and just separated by goal difference. Any sort of dropped points for Bayern, though, could prove to be rather costly and pressure on Nagelsmann and the rest of the squad would really mount.

As for his punishment for his remarks aimed at the officials last weekend, Nagelsmann said he knows he needs to be holding himself accountable and to a higher standard as manager of FC Bayern. He knows that he needs to show more restraints in those moments, even if there was a large outcry for the Upamecano decision being incorrect and having massive ramifications as to the result of the match. “What I said was wrong. I didn’t get a mild punishment for it. I have to restrain myself when it comes to my emotions and steer them in better directions. I’m also annoyed about it and that I had to pay a fine of €50k,” he admitted.