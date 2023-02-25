Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool still eyeing Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch; Will Lewandowski’s move to FC Barcelona eventually pan out?; Mo Salah to take Lionel Messi’s place at PSG?; Newcastle United still wants Alphonso Davies; and MORE!

As Ryan Gravenberch struggled to find playing time at Bayern Munich, Liverpool’s interest became piqued in the Dutch midfielder.

With Gravenberch unhappy at times during his Bayern Munich stint, it can be assumed that Liverpool might start to think that getting the 20-year-old next summer might be attainable. According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Gravenberch’s recent uptick in field time has not deterred the English club from at least attempting to kick the tires on the midfielder:

Liverpool are interested in Ryan Gravenberch and monitoring his situation. The English club has enquired to the player’s entourage. Bayern have no intention of selling Gravenberch - but without game time, the Dutchman would have second thoughts over his future.

Interest from Liverpool does make sense. Gravenberch came to Bayern Munich as a No. 6 or a No. 8, but Bayern Munich reportedly has determined that he might actually be more of a No. 10. Wherever he falls, the club is stocked at those positions — and will be adding Konrad Laimer for next season.

While it would be considered a longshot for Bayern Munich to let Gravenberch walkaway so soon, if Gravenberch does not see a positive outlook, and gets his agent to apply some pressure, it really might not be totally out of the question for the Dutchman to try and force a move away from Bavaria.

When Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich high-and-dry last summer, there was a lot of bitterness in the fanbase. Heck, there is even some snarkiness emanating from the media over the way it all went down.

Now, it’s all pouring out;

Clearly, things have not worked out the way Lewandowski would have wanted (there will be no Champions League crown — not even a Europa League title, no Ballon d’Or, and no expansion of his personal brand). As of now, this move has turned into a joke.

If you want to look at this transfer in a one-year silo because of Lewandowski’s age, you could really make the case that it has been a disaster on the pitch. Given the Polish Hitman’s focus on fitness and commitment to health, it might not be out of the realm of possibility for Lewandowski to redeem himself next season, though.

According to 90Min.com, Lewandowski might get some help as Lionel Messi could be on his way back to FC Barcelona. The only question I would have with that scenario is if the club can actually afford both of those players — and have enough quality in other areas of the roster to make a serious Champions League run next season.

If you want storylines, Bayern Munich has those in bunches.

The club is embroiled in a crazy title race and also came out with some extremely strong public support for its manager to continue to be its leader for the foreseeable future.

Those two topics generated a lot of buzz these week, plus we heard a couple of juicy transfer rumors, which always make for good conversation.

Check out what we on tap for the Weekend Warm-up Podcast’s latest edition:

The Julian Nagelsmann Era is in full force and won’t be be derailed.

Neymar’s injury and the impact it will have on Paris Saint-Germain’s chances against Bayern Munich.

A contract extension for Benjamin Pavard?

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona all competing for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz? Or will Bayern make a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Thoughts on the latest episode of The Last of Us.

Newcastle United is still looking at Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. While the Bavarians are expected to try and make every effort to keep Davies, the Canadian is getting a lot of interest on the transfer market already:

Newcastle United will need to make ‘an immoral offer’ for Alphonso Davies if they are to sign him from Bayern Munich this summer. That’s according to Frankfurter Rundschau, who say the German champions are not interested in selling the Canadian star this summer. Reports in England have stated that Newcastle are keen on Davies as they plan to continue spending their money in the next window. Bayern would only start thinking about a transfer is the Premier League club were to make ‘an immoral offer’ for the defender and that would have to be ‘in the three digit million range’. In other words, €100m+. Even if such a bid were to be made it would not be ‘guaranteed’ that Bayern would accept Newcastle’s offer anyway. That’s how uninterested they are in a sale. Of course, money always talks and the Magpies do have plenty of it to change minds with if they wish to do so. When it comes to Davies, though, they may need to dig very deep into their wallets.

Liverpool FC star Mo Salah is being targeted as a possible replacement for Lionel Messi if the Argentinian star leave Paris Saint-Germain:

In the event of #Messi's farewell in the summer, #PSG have already identified a possible replacement in #Salah.



️ First contact with player already taken place.



The contract of the #Liverpool right-winger will expire in 2025: evolving situation. ⚽️ #Transfers #LFC pic.twitter.com/bVCu2yOANe — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) February 24, 2023

A title race in the Bundesliga?

Yup, that is exactly what we have and when Bayern Munich and Union Berlin square off this weekend, two of the three league leaders will do battle in a match that will have major championship implications.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the Bundesliga table and what their current run of form is.

Examining the fighting spirit of Union Berlin and why the match up is not as absurd as it might appear to be on paper.

A look at Bayern Munich’s potential starting XI and why Julian Nagelsmann is like to leave some fan favorites on the bench once again.

A prediction on the match.

This is pretty cool.

VfB Stuttgart star Borna Sosa hit s stunner and then had it recreated in FIFA 23:

Inter Miami still has big dreams...of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets: