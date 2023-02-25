Bayern Munich Frauen sign teen phenom Alara Şehitler

Earlier this month Bayern Munich announced the signing of 16-year-old Alara Şehitler, who will join the FC Bayern Frauen next season from FV Ravensburg, via FCBayern.com. Şehitler (pronounced Shay-tler) will sign on a 2-year deal. From the club release:

“My move to Munich is a childhood dream come true,” she said. “It means a lot to me to play here, especially when you see the players FC Bayern have. It’s a great honour that I’ll get to represent the club in the future.”

Frauen coach Alexander Straus had high praise for the incoming talent. “She has everything you need to become a great player,” he said via the club’s website. “...It’s a mark of confidence for us as a club when we can acquire both established players and young talents. We’ll work together with her on the next steps and very much look forward to welcoming her in Munich.”

Şehitler will join Franziska Kett in the ranks of young attackers hoping to break through more into the senior side.

Now we’ll take it over to super-knowledgeable BFW community member Jodell_Deisler, who both alerted us to the signing of the youngster and is extremely excited about her potential.

Here’s what he had to say:

- Generational talent. Along with Mara Alber, best young female player in Germany - 16 years old. Women’s U17 Euros winner in 2022 - was 15 in the U17 Euros and U17 WWC last year - Played with FV Ravensburg’s boys before signing for Bayern (small town club, they have no girls team). Giulia Gwinn also trained with the boys at Ravensburg for 5 years before eventually going to Freiburg then Bayern. - Was chased by many clubs but she and her father didn’t want to sign any pro contracts then, as finishing school was her first priority. Lucky for us, she eventually chose Bayern. - Attacking midfielder. Can play as a 10 or winger. Had impressive composure for a 15yr old in both tournaments. Great vision, dribbling, passing, crossing, freekicks, was a pressing machine for the U17s and has a deadly left footed shot.

To finish off, some highlights — again courtesy of Jodell!

Servus, Alara!