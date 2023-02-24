Report: Bayern Munich eyeing French U-20 star

According to a report from Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis, Bayern Munich is among the clubs keeping a close eye on French U-20 midfielder Andy Diouf.

The youngster is on loan to FC Basel from Stade Rennais and has been opening eyes:

(Diouf) left Rennes on the sly last summer after seven small appearances with the pros to gain playing time, barred in particular by strong competition in midfield in Brittany. In a few months, Andy Diouf (19 years old) has put everyone in the pocket at FC Basel to the point of becoming an essential player for the Swiss club in both the Championship and the Conference League (27 matches 2 goals 1 assist all competitions combined) where Basel is still qualified.

In what might seem an incredibly shortsighted move, Stade Rennais sent Diouf on loan with an option to buy for FC Basel:

Rennes may regret having left an option to buy in the loan of the player. But FC Basel is not out of the woods yet. Because already many clubs are lurking, attracted by the profile and the enormous margin of progress of the player. According to our information, all the top German football clubs are following the performance of the player as well as some English clubs.

Bayern Munich, of course, is among the group considered to be among the clubs watching Diouf: