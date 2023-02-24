Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona competing for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz; Toni Kroos contemplating future; BVB wants how much for Jude Bellingham?; Neymar to Chelsea gaining steam; and MORE!

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona have emerged as the clubs most likely to land Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz.

In his first eight matches since returning from a devastating knee injury, Wirtz has tallied two goals and four assists (Wirtz had a goal and an assist in Leverkusen’s win over AS Monaco in the Europa League on Thursday).

He has also shown enough for these three super clubs to have faith that he will find his old form pretty easily:

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing 19-year-old German international Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Florian Wirtz is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the 19-year-old. But Bayer Leverkusen will fight tooth and nail to keep hold of the teenage sensation beyond the summer transfer window. The three European heavyweights have been interested in the 19-year-old German international for a long time. And with Wirtz regaining fitness and gradually becoming a pivotal figure again for Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich might sense the opportunity to launch the offensive.

Bayern Munich’s history of interest in Wirtz is well-know, but how the club would integrate him remains a question. Best known for his ability as a No. 10, Bayern Munich already has Jamal Musiala for that role moving forward.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann could find a way to utilize both players, though, right?

Maybe, but whatever move that Wirtz eventually makes will be very expensive — and Bayern Munich will not overpay for a player without a defined play for how he will be used.

Wirtz’s current deal runs through the 2026/27 season, so whichever team ultimately lands the 19-year-old, there will be a hefty payment made to Die Werkself.

Toni Kroos is nearing the end of his career, but it is still unclear just how much longer the German legend will play. One thing is certain, however, Kroos will retire as part of Real Madrid:

Toni Kroos has not changed his plans: the idea has always been to retire at Real Madrid as he loves the club ⚪️ #RealMadrid



The final decision will be whether to stay for at least one more year or retire from football.



Real Madrid, waiting & prepared to offer him a new deal. pic.twitter.com/pBv973Zaex — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2023

Borussia Dortmund reportedly wants €150 million for midfielder Jude Bellingham. Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are all reportedly in the mix for the English midfielder:

Borussia Dortmund will demand around €150m (£132m) to part ways with star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is of serious interest to Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

A title race in the Bundesliga?

Yup, that is exactly what we have and when Bayern Munich and Union Berlin square off this weekend, two of the three league leaders will do battle in a match that will have major championship implications.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the Bundesliga table and what their current run of form is.

Examining the fighting spirit of Union Berlin and why the match up is not as absurd as it might appear to be on paper.

A look at Bayern Munich’s potential starting XI and why Julian Nagelsmann is like to leave some fan favorites on the bench once again.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman was lauded for his efforts against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League:

Kingsley Coman in @WhoScored's Champions League's Team of the RO16 first leg pic.twitter.com/35d74rIRNI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 23, 2023

