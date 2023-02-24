Germany 0 - 0 Sweden in women’s international friendly action

Germany drew Sweden in a friendly match of familiar European heavyweights as both sides began their preparations for the 2023 World Cup in Australia in earnest. Both sides reached the semi-finals of EURO 2022, held last summer in England. The scoreless result was streamed in full on YouTube and also available in highlight form.

The best chance might have come for Sweden in the 33rd minute, when Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan) fired beautifully from beyond the edge of the box. The shot required an acrobatic save from Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg), whose grip on the #1 jersey looks intact.

Germany made some success with runs in behind but failed to be particularly threatening. Bayern Munich’s Lina Magull latched onto a deflected pull-back from Wolfsburg’s Alexandra Popp but scuffed the finish. Meanwhile Sweden nearly cut the game open in the 79th minute with a central one-two that sent Stina Blackstenius through on goal with Frohms just managing to deflect it wide.

Sweden did it again just minutes later; on this occasion Frohms denied Madelen Janogy at point-blank range, with a Swedish follow-up glancing off the post.

All in all, a balanced game, though this time the Germans will feel the more fortunate side to have escaped honors even.