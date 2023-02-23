Robert Lewandowski’s “dream move” turns to a nightmare as Manchester United knock FC Barcelona out of the Europa League

When Robert Lewandowski moved from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona last summer, he said he was doing it for a new challenge. Well maybe he got a little more than he bargained for. As of writing, Barca have been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Manchester United on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline. In his eight years at Bayern, Lewy never once dropped out of the Champions League before the Round of 16.

Barca started the game well, controlling possession and eventually scoring off an (admittedly soft) penalty, converted by yours truly. That would be the extent of Lewandowski’s contribution on the night as the Polish hitman found Man United’s defense far too much to overcome. He was not helped by the poor quality of Barca’s midfield — with Pedri and Gavi both out, there was no one to provide him service. A guy like Thomas Muller doesn’t just play at any old club.

With this latest setback, maybe Lewandowski will be rethinking his decision to leave Bayern Munich. Leon Goretzka’s words last October, when Barca were about to drop out of the CL after failing to beat Inter Milan, will be ringing in his ears right now. “Lewy was very spoiled at Bayern,” said the midfielder. “Always progressing to at least the Round of 16.”

Now he may realize the value he’s lost by switching to the wrong club at this stage of his career. Instead of playing at the highest level against the likes of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar, he’s being knocked out of Europe’s second-tier competition by the likes of Rashford and Fred. It’s a massive downgrade.

Oh well, at least he got his “dream move” I guess. Good job, Lewy.