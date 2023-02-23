Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin (Bundesliga)

A title race in the Bundesliga?

Yup, that is exactly what we have and when Bayern Munich and Union Berlin square off this weekend, two of the three league leaders will do battle in a match that will have major championship implications.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the Bundesliga table and what their current run of form is.

Examining the fighting spirit of Union Berlin and why the match up is not as absurd as it might appear to be on paper.

A look at Bayern Munich’s potential starting XI and why Julian Nagelsmann is like to leave some fan favorites on the bench once again.

A prediction on the match.

