Agent for Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer open to what the future holds

Marcel Sabitzer has made a total of four appearances for Manchester United ever since he joined them on loan from Bayern Munich during the winter transfer window. It had become clear to the Austrian midfielder that his prospects of getting as many minutes as he wanted at Bayern were dwindling with such a packed depth sheet at Julian Nagelsmann’s disposal. For that reason, the loan was the best fit for all parties, as United had also been dealt injury blows with both Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.

All four of Sabitzer’s appearances for United have come in the Premier League, three of which were starts; the 2-2 draw with Leeds United, the 2-0 win over Leeds, and the most recent 3-0 win over Leicester City. He’s yet to register a goal or assist for Erik Ten Hag’s side, but he has tuned in some positive performances for the Red Devils and his agent recently expressed the sentiment that his future is entirely open.

“We’re now seeing the Marcel of Leipzig again at Manchester United. I’m very happy for him. What’s next in the summer? We’ll see when the time comes. Marcel is a top player. It doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s performing so well so quickly (..) It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him,” Sabitzer’s agent, Roger Wittman told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as per @iMiaSanMia).

There is no buy option at the end of Sabitzer’s loan with United, so Bayern will control what they want to do with the player this summer. The arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig further hinders Sabitzer’s chances of getting any sustained runs in Nagelsmann’s starting lineups, so it could be that Bayern will be looking to sell the Austrian international during the summer transfer window.

If his tenure at United carries on the same way it’s started, it will only go on to increase his market value for Bayern if they definitely plan on selling him this summer. If he sees that he can get proper minutes with a club in the English Premier League, it would be hard to envision him choosing to stay at Bayern if that is, in fact, one of the options that Bayern proposes this summer.