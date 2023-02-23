PSG’s Achraf Hakimi says Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is one of three best players he’s ever faced

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman received some incredible praise recently after Achraf Hakimi made a bold statement. When asked about the toughest forwards Hakimi has played against, Hakimi named Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Bayern Munich’s own Kingsley Coman. Whether Coman deserves to be named in that list is one thing, but that is certainly incredible praise.

Achraf Hakimi on the toughest forwards he's played against: "Kylian (Mbappé). Kingsley Coman, I've played many times against him - he caused me a bit of trouble. And also Vinicius, he dribbles a lot so you need to be very careful" [@PVSportFR] pic.twitter.com/rrAyKAR5pN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 21, 2023

The French forward has really turned his season around with great form in the new year, becoming one of Bayern’s top offensive options at the moment. Coman has never hit full stride at Bayern Munich, but there are hopes that this form will lead him to the next stage in his career.

Coman was arguably the last offensive option for Bayern Munich this season until this 2023 form. Hakimi is one of the world’s best defenders and this comment won’t go unnoticed. It is never a bad thing to have your name alongside Mbappe and Vinicius. Can Coman keep the form up?