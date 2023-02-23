 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSG’s Achraf Hakimi says Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is one of three best players he’s ever faced

A bold statement from Hakimi about Bayern Munich’s winger.

By Jack Laushway
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman received some incredible praise recently after Achraf Hakimi made a bold statement. When asked about the toughest forwards Hakimi has played against, Hakimi named Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Bayern Munich’s own Kingsley Coman. Whether Coman deserves to be named in that list is one thing, but that is certainly incredible praise.

The French forward has really turned his season around with great form in the new year, becoming one of Bayern’s top offensive options at the moment. Coman has never hit full stride at Bayern Munich, but there are hopes that this form will lead him to the next stage in his career.

Coman was arguably the last offensive option for Bayern Munich this season until this 2023 form. Hakimi is one of the world’s best defenders and this comment won’t go unnoticed. It is never a bad thing to have your name alongside Mbappe and Vinicius. Can Coman keep the form up?

