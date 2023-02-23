Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal clash against SC Freiburg scheduled

Bayern Munich’s quarterfinal date against SC Freiburg has been revealed. The match has been scheduled for April 4th. The timing of this matchup is very interesting as it sits right in the middle of some massive matchups for the title-winning hopefuls. One or two weeks could define the outcome of the season.

Our DFB-Pokal quarterfinal against SC Freiburg has been scheduled for Tuesday, 4th April 2023 (20:45 CEST).

After a crucial second leg in Munich on March 8th, Bayern have a simple challenge on the weekend against Augsburg. After that though, things heat up fast. Bayern will have to play Bayer Leverkusen, who are struggling this season but still won’t be an easy match and then what could be a season-defining game against Borussia Dortmund at home.

After that string of difficult matches, they have two games against Freiburg in the span of four days. Freiburg may not have the reputation of other top teams, but they have been tough to beat for years now, and this season they are just three points off the top of the table.

It’ll be key to stay healthy during this time as missing some vital players for just a couple weeks could be enough to spoil a great season.