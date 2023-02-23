Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool eyeing Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann?; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe to rise up vs. Bayern?; İlkay Gündoğan to Arsenal?; Lionel Messi’s return to FC Barcelona looks doubtful; and MORE!

Liverpool is reportedly a big fan of Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and is considering him as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp:

Liverpool are now considering replacing Jurgen Klopp with Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp has said of his fellow German: “He’s a big, big coaching talent. We don’t know each other very well but I’ve followed his way because I like good football. He’s not the only one but he’s a good example of a lot of really good young managers in Germany. He is definitely someone I have a lot of respect for. [Nagelsmann] will be in world football for the next 20 or 30 years. He coached a Bundesliga team in Germany when he was 28, which is a really exceptional story. I like what he is doing, I really like what he is doing. I have a lot of respect for his work. I’m afraid to say but probably will still get better and better over the years, like we all got, but is already really highest quality. It will be a tough one.” It seems like a rebuild is now needed to the squad which nearly won the quadruple last season, and Klopp recently underlined his desire to be the man who oversees it.

While Liverpool might really like Nagelsmann, it seems that even the Reds know getting Nagelsmann away from Bayern Munich in a long-shot (especially after the massive support he is getting as detailed here):

So it feels like this one is not hugely likely to happen at this stage, even before we add in the complication of trying to prise away Bayern’s manager mid-season. But it is an indication of how far Liverpool have fallen this season that a report like this is out there and somewhat credible after last night’s awful result.

HITC also captured a similar report after Liverpool’s embarrassing collapse against Real Madrid in the Champions League:

Julian Nagelsmann is being touted as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool amid a belief that he would jump at the chance to take the job. That’s according to a report from Caught Offside, who claim that Klopp’s position in the Anfield dugout is now under threat. It’s suggested that Klopp’s future had been discussed even before the 5-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

I’d say there is virtually no shot Nagelsmann goes anywhere unless Bayern Munich ensures a massive losing streak from now through the end of the season.

In other words, it’s not happening.

Even with Neymar nursing an injury, Paris Saint-Germain still has enough firepower to instill fear in Bayern Munich. Former PSG star Pauleta thinks this will be a time for Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to prove their worth to the club:

PSG legend Pauleta spoke with AS, where the Spanish media outlet asked him about the capital club having to play that contest without the Brazilian in the starting 11. “PSG has players like Neymar, [Lionel] Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe; it is a pity for us as fans that Neymar is not there because they are players who make the difference in a match and who are different from all the others,” Pauleta said. “It will be the opportunity for other players. It is a classic that everyone wants to play, Neymar is a phenomenon and we don’t know if he will also be able to be in the Champions League match.”

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Tom discuss:

Bayern’s week of results in the UCL and Bundesliga (PSG, ‘Gladbach)

Upamecano NOT deserving a red card

Julian Nagelsmann’s tactical decisions to start using a back three more often

Leon Goretzka’s midfield role. Is he performing well enough?

How soon and often will Mane and Mazraoui be involved now that they are back training

The TIGHT Bundesliga title race with Bayern, BVB and Union all level on points

Expectations for the second leg in the UCL vs. PSG @ the Allianz Arena

Neymar’s injury vs. Lille. Is it overstated, overplayed? Will he play leg 2?

Speaking of Neymar, there has been a lot of speculation that the Brazilian star would like to leave PSG. Some reports even went as far as to link him to Chelsea FC. However, it appears that Neymar is not opposed to staying in Paris:

Neymar is not interested in leaving PSG in the near future with his contract set to run until 2027. The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks.

PSG star Lionel Messi has been linked to a move back to FC Barcelona, but the finances involved make that scenario very unlikely at this point:

Barca boss Joan Laporta has smoothed things over according to Jorge Messi, father of PSG star Lionel Messi. According to Spanish radio station Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio, Laporta met with Jorge Messi to discuss a possible future for his pupil in the Barca shirt. Could Barca president Laporta change Messi’s father’s mind? “I don’t think Leo will play for Barca again,” Messi’s dad said three days ago. The Argentinian world champion’s contract expires on June 30 this summer. It is doubtful whether the Catalans can afford a Messi return and at the same time cut the current salary volume to a maximum prescribed by La Liga.

Bayern Munich have always had an uneasy time against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and this game was no different. The early red card awarded to Upamecano quickly quelled any hopes of a win in Borussia Park after ages... Bayern’s early dominance ended as they went down a man, and they had to hold on for dear life as wave after wave of Gladbach counterattacks ensued.

Bayern’s attack came short this game and was simply not clinical enough, and the defense could certainly have been better, but playing Gladbach away is, in itself, a daunting task. Hoping for a win is just stupidity at this point. The great lord Hansi, who won the sextuple in that historic 2019-20 season, couldn’t get a win against Gladbach away in his tenure. Coaches throughout Bayern’s history have struggled with this fixture. Playing them for the entire game with just 10 men is just downright a laborious task. So yeah, this result isn’t exactly surprising.

Okay, enough waffling around. Here are the major talking points from the podcast:

Gladbach’s impeccable record against Bayern Munich

The form of both teams coming into this game (and why it doesn’t matter)

Tactics and lineups of both sides

Why this loss isn’t on Nagelsmann

Upamecano’s red card and the ramifications

Lackluster finishing and poor passing from the midfield

Pavard: a bright point; Gravenberch is very positive

Gladbach games are a lost cause before kickoff

It still amazes me that Carlo Ancelotti was soooooooo bad at Bayern Munich (from player decisions to nepotism on the coaching staff to an overall lack of attention) yet is doing such amazing things at Real Madrid (like that aforementioned 5-2 win over Liverpool among many, many other things):

Manchester City midfielder and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan is being closely watched by Arsenal FC:

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is set to move on at the end of his contract this summer.

A title race in the Bundesliga?

Yup, that is exactly what we have and when Bayern Munich and Union Berlin square off this weekend, two of the three league leaders will do battle in a match that will have major championship implications.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode: