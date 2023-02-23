Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn knows Julian Nagelsmann can handle the pressure

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn knows a thing or two about handling pressure.

Whether it was on the pitch or in the board room, Kahn has always approached pressure situations with a unique brand of intensity and focus.

In manager Julian Nagelsmann, the former goalkeeping great can also see a bit of himself.

“Everyone at Bayern is under pressure, no matter how old they are. That’s part of this club and that’s also what makes it special. Julian is a guy who faces all challenges and who is able to master them,” Kahn told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The next three games for Nagelsmann will absolutely give everyone an idea of how the coach handles high-pressure situations. First place in the Bundesliga will be on the line against Union Berlin this weekend before the Bavarians have to squeeze in a match with VfB Stuttgart prior to a Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

If ever there was a time to be handle the weight of a pressure-filled situation in football, Nagelsmann is about to prove his mettle.