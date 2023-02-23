Herbert Hainer, Hasan Salihamidžić see Julian Nagelsmann as part of long-term plan at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer always has at least one eye on the future.

Even as his club is working on its short-term goals (Bundesliga title, DFB-Pokal championship, Champions League crowns, making loads of cash), Hainer wants to keep Bayern Munich’s vision for the future at the forefront of his thinking.

One key to that plan is manager Julian Nagelsmann, with whom Hainer has been thoroughly impressed.

“Our goal is always to build something long-term. I’m hearing from the players that the coach is working in a very structural way. He’s bringing new ideas and preparing the team for different scenarios, as the game against Paris have shown very well,” Hainer told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann is undoubtedly innovative and has pushed his players outside of their respective comfort zones. For Hainer, that — and the results that Nagelsmann has achieved so far — are vital to the club as it experiences a turnover from one generation of players to another.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is in line with Hainer and seems to take it personally when it is suggested that Nagelsmann’s future is not stable.

“It annoys me. It irritates me! All discussions are unnecessary. I wish we’d let our coach work in peace,” Salihamidžić said. “Julian is a long-term project of FC Bayern.”

Nagelsmann’s is working in what might be his most key stretch as Bayern Munich’s manager. Even if he crashes and burns, however, a short-term failure does not seem like to deter his bosses from having the utmost faith in him.