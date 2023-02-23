Bayern Munich Campus Watch: See who’s hot and who’s not from international duty

Since the World Cup, international duty has been far from the minds of many football fans. However, while the senior players have resumed club football, some youth players have had the opportunity to represent their country at various age groups, including various Bayern Munich players. Here is the list of these players, from star youngsters like Adam Aznou to Jonathan Asp Jensen to Adin Licina, as written by Bayern’s official website. Let’s see how they fared...

Max Schmitt, Robert Ramsak (Germany U-17)

Germany’s U-17 team participated in the 2023 Algarve Cup, a tournament that pitted various U-17 teams from qualified countries against each other over three matches. Goalkeeper Max Schmitt and center forward Robert Ramsak were the Bayern representatives in the Germany side and both played in two of the three available matches. However, the Germany side finished last in the group.

Javier Fernandez, Adam Aznou (Spain U-17)

Unfortunately, neither played a big part in their team’s success at the Algarve Cup due to injury issues. More on those injury issues here. The two were certainly expected to be an important part of the team. However, Spain did still win two and draw one of the three matches, making this a successful tournament for them.

Veis Yildiz (Turkey U-17)

Midfielder Veis Yildiz, who is also eligible to play for Germany, came off the bench in all three of Turkey’s friendly matches and Turkey won two of them. Yildiz can likely be happy with that.

Leon Klanac, Adin Licina (Germany U-16)

Both forward Adin Licina and goalkeeper Leon Klanac both started and won all three friendly matches against France, Portugal and the Netherlands. Licina even managed to get a goal against France, while Klanac saved two penalties in a penalty shootout against Portugal. This was a successful international break for these two.

Magnus Dalpiaz (Austria U-16)

The 15-year-old center-back Dalpiaz got called up for the second time for the U-16s, which is utterly phenomenal. He started and played 80 minutes in a friendly match vs Italy.

Mamin Sanyang (Gambia U-20)

Having lined up for Germany’s youth teams in the past, 20-year-old winger Mamin Sanyang has now been called up by Gambia’s U-20 side for the first time. His is a special case, because the tournament is just beginning. Gambia won their first match 1-0 as Mamin Sanyang watched from the bench.

Jonathan Asp Jensen (Denmark U-17)

The best has been saved for last. 17-year-old Jonathan Asp Jensen has been making waves at the Bayern campus with his extraordinary skill and that momentum continued on to the international stage, where the midfielder bagged a goal against Turkey, an assist against Croatia and captained the side against South Korea. Jonathan Asp Jensen’s hot streak is far from over.