Ex Bayern Munich CEO “not surprised” by FC Barcelona referee scandal, says there was always something fishy going on in Spain

In case you’ve been living under a rock or you just don’t follow Europa League teams, FC Barcelona have been hit by a rather serious scandal in recent weeks. This has come to the surprise of nobody, least of all former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

German journalist Kerry Hau captured this snippet from KHR’s interview with Corriere dello Sport, where he spoke about the incident in Spain.

Ex-Bayern-Boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge bei @CorSport über den Schiedsrichter-Skandal in Spanien um den FC Barcelona: „Ich habe gelacht, als ich das gelesen habe. Überrascht bin ich aber nicht: Ich hatte jedes Mal ein seltsames Gefühl, wenn wir in Spanien gespielt haben.“ — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) February 22, 2023

I laughed when I read that. But I’m not surprised: I had a strange feeling every time we played in Spain.

For reference, FC Barcelona have been caught making hidden payments to former head referee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreria under multiple presidents (including Joan Laporta, in his first term) for over 20 years. A breakdown can be found in this article by Sid Low on The Guardiola. In short, it looks very bad for Barcelona and La Liga.

Nothing is supposed to come out of it, since apparently La Liga has a pitifully short statute of limitations, and the offenses already fall outside their purview. This was confirmed by chief Javier Tebas, a man who would tear the Camp Nou down brick-by-brick if he had the chance, so you know that the consequences will be non-existent.

As a debate rages in Germany about refereeing standards following Bayern Munich’s loss to Borussia Monchengladbach, let us take a moment and be thankful that the Bundesliga doesn’t have any similar scandals hanging over its collective heads. At least, none that we know of ...