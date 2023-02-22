Official: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann fined €50K for explosive comments towards match officials

The DFB conducted an investigation into Julian Nagelsmann’s comments after Bayern Munich’s 3-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach; he tore into the match officials for the red card that Dayot Upamecano was issued. The investigation has finished and while Julian apologized to referee Tobias Welz, who said that there were no problems between them, the Bayern gaffer will still be fined.

According to a report captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, Nagelsmann has been fined 50,000 euros for his behavior towards Welz and his team. The 35-year-old will also be able to continue coaching the team in upcoming Bundesliga games because a touchline ban is not included in his punishment. Nags himself thinks that this is a fair verdict and won’t be appealing for a reduction of his fine.

This is a learning moment for the former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig coach. It is speculated that his lack of experience and maturity contributed to his rather explosive reaction to the match. Fingers crossed that Nags has realized the error of his ways and avoids such episodes in the future.