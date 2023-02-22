Report: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United considered top contenders for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

According to a report from Football journalist Zach Lowy, Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United are among the leading contenders for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Italian club is having a fantastic season with Osimhen leading its attack, but per Lowy, Napoli is expecting to get a minimum of €125 million for the Nigerian star. That figure could make selling the forward a no-brainer:

Napoli are going to have Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea and quite a few more teams ringing their phone for Victor Osimhen in the summer. Think they can get at least €125 million for him — he’s 24 years old and already one of the best strikers in football.

Osimhen has 20 goals and four assists in 24 games across all competitions this season and has been a nightmare for opposing defenses to deal with. However, €125 million seems like a lot of money for Bayern Munich and does not include any salary demands that Osimhen might have.

One key aspect to remember about Bayern Munich’s transfer policy is that the club is very uneasy about blowing up the club’s existing salary structure for anyone — even for a top scorer like Osimhen.