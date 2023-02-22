Oliver Kahn fumes at Bayern Munich’s dropped points and warns the squad ahead of the clash against Union Berlin

Bayern Munich’s recent form has been spotty at best and, in an interview with Bild (captured by @iMiaSanMia), Oliver Kahn expressed his frustration at these poor performances. After rattling off 12 wins in the Champions League, DFB Pokal and the Bundesliga before the World Cup, Bayern returned from the three month break with a record of just 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. In the Bundesliga, Julian Nagelsmann’s men have only collected 9 points from 6 matches. This wobble has allowed Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin to eviscerate Bayern’s lead at the top of the table, leaving goal difference as the only thing separating Bayern from Dortmund and Union. This position is a testament to the latter’s excellent form as well but the attention of Bayern’s board will be on the many unnecessarily dropped points.

Oliver Kahn has certainly focused on that. “We dropped too many points in the Bundesliga, that cannot happen to us. We’re top only with goal difference. The players now have to show they’re Bayern Munich.”

But nobody ever succeeds by lamenting past failures. Kahn wants the squad to look forward and shape up for the enormous clash against the aforementioned Union Berlin next weekend. “A game like against Union Berlin, a top of the table duel, is the perfect stage to prove to everyone that nobody knows what to do in such a situation better than Bayern.”

Bayern has, historically, proven to be the club that comes on top in the Bundesliga no matter what. However, now Dortmund and Berlin are the ones who win at all costs while Bayern drop unnecessary points. Can Bayern use the historical precedent to pull ahead of the competitors again or will the poor form continue? Next weekend’s match will be key to all of this.