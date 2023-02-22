Report: Bayern Munich will not have a quick hook with Julian Nagelsmann

Earlier today, we saw reports break that Thomas Tuchel had his eyes fixated on the Bayern Munich managerial job.

Yes, the same position currently being occupied by native Bavarian Julian Nagelsmann.

But why is Tuchel even looking in Bayern Munich’s direction at this stage — it is just Nagelsmann’s second year on the job, after all?

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel’s alleged longing to be Bayern Munich’s boss will have to wait. Club officials are firmly behind Nagelsmann and have pledged not to act hastily during any rough periods experienced by the coach:

Bayern have internally questioned their decisions regarding coaches of the past few years. The times where a coach would be sacked after a bad result, like Ancelotti after the 0-3 in Paris, are over. The bosses’ goal is to lead a long-term project with Nagelsmann. (Herbert) Hainer, (Oliver) Kahn and (Hsasn) Salihamidžić have decided to stand behind the coach. The bosses want Nagelsmann to shape an era at the club, as Ottmar Hitzfeld did during his six-year tenure (98-2004). When they decided to bring Nagelsmann in 2021, the club’s bosses were well aware of the risks that would come with hiring a relatively young and inexperienced coach. The people in charge are currently observing Nagelsmann’s development and the effects of pressure/critics on him.

The hiring of Nagelsmann seems to have signaled a new way of thinking at Bayern Munich. The club’s brass seemingly has a newfound sense of patience, but will it last if things start to bottom out? That remains to be seen, but what is clear is that Nagelsmann has more job security at Bayern Munich than any other coach in recent memory.