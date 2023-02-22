Lothar Matthäus thinks Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is losing support from the players

Things have not been good at Bayern Munich, a meh performance in the win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and a worse performance in the loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga has started the alarm bells ringing. Lothar Matthäus has speculated that coach Julian Nagelsmann is losing support from the team.

Lothar wrote in his Sky column (via Tz) that he was left baffled by Nagelsmann snapping at the end of the Gladbach game and taking it out on the match officials. “He was frustrated and disappointed and, in the end, left it out to the referee. Although he and his team won with a great game in Paris , he didn’t manage to control what was happening in Gladbach in a relaxed manner”, the 61-year-old wrote. Lothar still firmly believes that it was a deserved red for Dayot Upamecano.

Despite Union Berlin failing to beat Schalke (how?), Bayern are just about top of the league but Borussia Dortmund have regained their groove and are now back in the running for the Meisterschale. “The fans in Munich should be happy that we are finally seeing a title fight like this. Maybe Bayern could let someone else to the title after ten in a row.”