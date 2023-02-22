Union Berlin will not bend the knee to Bayern Munich

With Bayern Munich, Union Berlin, and Borussia Dortmund all vying for the top spot of the Bundesliga table, there is a legitimate title race in Germany this season.

While Bayern Munich might seem like a juggernaut reigning supreme over its competition, those other squads do not exactly view it that way.

In fact, it seems as if they view Bayern Munich as susceptible to losing its throne for the first time in quite a long time.

“Bayern have the same point tally as us, we don’t need to be afraid. We have a lot of quality. You saw that against Leipzig. We need courage and confidence, then we can get something out of the game,” Union Berlin midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin showdown will be fascinating. It seems like Die Eisernen will have the backing of the world at this point, while the Bavarians are going to have to buckle down and temporarily forget about its upcoming Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain.

Looking past Union Berlin could be absolutely disastrous for the Bavarians.